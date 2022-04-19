Morecambe manager: Shrimps deserved three points against Portsmouth

The Shrimps earned a 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Stadium with a stoppage-time goal from Jonah Ayunga cancelling out Sean Raggett’s first-half strike for the visitors.

However, had it not been for a host of fine saves from Pompey keeper Gavin Bazanu and some poor finishing, it could have been a vital victory in Morecambe’s bid to avoid the drop from League One.

As it is, the draw – combined with results elsewhere – kept them 19th in the table, two places and three points above the drop zone with only two matches of the season remaining.

Jonah Ayunga hooks home Morecambe's equaliser against Portsmouth

The first of those is Saturday’s trip to MK Dons, followed by Sunderland’s visit on the final day.

Adams said: “We definitely deserved to win the game, their goalkeeper has made some really outstanding saves.

“We had 19 attempts on goal to Portsmouth’s nine so that tells you how dominant we were in the game.

“We had so many opportunities to win the game by a larger margin and we deserved more than a point.

“Portsmouth are a very good side, I have always known that over the years, but they didn’t cause us much trouble today and that is a testament to our side. We were outstanding all over the pitch.

“We have two very tough games to go as both teams are still playing for something.