Morecambe manager Jim Bentley keen to forget Cheltenham Town draw

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley is keen to put Saturday’s stalemate with Cheltenham Town behind them as the club continues a busy August.

The goalless draw at the Globe Arena means Morecambe are still seeking a first league win going into Tuesday’s trip to Macclesfield Town.

That is then followed up by Exeter City’s visit on Saturday before games at Burton Albion and Swindon Town.

By Bentley’s own admission, the draw with Cheltenham was a game best forgotten on a day when neither side deserved a victory.

It also means the Shrimps have failed to score in both games at the Globe Arena this season, following on from their blank against Grimsby Town on the opening day.

“It’s one of those where you put it in the bin and move on but we’ll go again on Tuesday,” Bentley said.

“We didn’t score in the first few games last year; we haven’t played well, it’s been dour, but it’s another clean sheet and a point.

“We bounced back after the Grimsby game with a couple of battling performances at Mansfield.

“We want to excite the home crowd and play like we did last week.

“We never did but there’s always a trade-off in formations with our 4-4-2 and their back three.

“They had the upper hand and we were penned in our half; without creating anything, they had the lion’s share of possession.

“Second half, we were on top slightly; there was that spell of 10 minutes around the Alex Kenyon injury and it was all hands to the pump from the long throws and the corners.

“We go to the other end, have a couple of corners, Shaun (Miller) nicks it off the defender and you’re thinking ‘come on, let’s get three points, come off and say how poor the game was but how well we’ve done to get three points.’

“You do get days like that; you see at the end, putting it out of play, the referee blows the whistle and everyone’s going ‘what’s going on?’

“We didn’t pass it well enough and I’m sure their manager (Michael Duff) will be more pleased than me because they’re away, they get a clean sheet and they lost here towards the end of last season.

“It’s a clean sheet, it’s a point; not one to write home about and we move on the next one.”