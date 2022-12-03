The Morecambe boss felt it was a game of two halves after his players started the game well but had to defend for long periods of time.

Cole Stockton had put the Shrimps ahead with his second goal in as many games, only for Josh Key to level moments later.

While it means Morecambe are unbeaten in their last four matches at home, they haven’t won since defeating Barnsley at the Mazuma Stadium in late October.

Cole Stockton celebrates scoring for Morecambe against Exeter City on Friday Picture: Ian Lyon

Adams said: “It was probably a match where we had the better of the first half and definitely Exeter had the better of the second half.

“We started the better team in the game. We controlled possession and really got into the game and scored a great goal, well worked from the training ground.

“They didn’t pick Caleb Watts up, he flicked it round and a header (went in) from Cole Stockton – but it was a really good start to the game.

“It was disappointing to have dropped points again after taking the lead but the positive is that we’ve been ahead in a lot of these matches this season.

“We’ve been able to take the game to the opposition and be ahead. Obviously we haven’t been able to hold out and that’s just the nature of football.

