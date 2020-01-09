Morecambe manager Derek Adams acknowledges Manchester United can recall George Tanner this month amid transfer talk

Morecambe boss Derek Adams admitted there is the possibility of George Tanner leaving Morecambe during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old right-back had joined the Shrimps in August on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Having leapfrogged another summer arrival in Adam Buxton, the defender has made 27 league and cup appearances and impressed with a number of man-of-the-match awards in that time.

He is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and that, along with his performances at the Globe Arena, has led to speculation he will be recalled and sold this month amid rumoured interest from Salford City, Portsmouth, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and New York Red Bulls.

Those rumours only intensified when the Shrimps brought in Burnley loanee Ryan Cooney, who played at right-back during Bury’s League Two promotion campaign last season.

Adams said: “George has a recall in his contract, so they (United) can do that in January – which they might do.

“We’ve obviously got him on a season-long loan in that respect, so that’s the situation.

“Ryan played games at Bury in their promotion season and this move gives him and Adam (Phillips) the opportunity to get first-team football under their belts.”

The futures of Buxton and Andrew Tutte seem to lie away from the Globe Arena after being told that they are now free to find other clubs.

The pair figured for Morecambe’s reserves during last week’s victory against Blackpool; a game which saw the Shrimps field a very strong side with numerous players possessing first-team experience.

The reason for that was twofold; giving players much-needed football and allowing them to impress any watching scouts from potential employers.

Adams explained: “They were all the ones, except for Kevin Ellison, who haven’t had any game time in the first team.

“They are able to show what they have got and there are clubs looking at them.

“Kevin Ellison and Jordan Cranston are the ones in and amongst the first team but the rest are available.”