Morecambe goalscorer calls for immediate improvement going into Doncaster Rovers clash

The Shrimps could have climbed out of the League One relegation places with victory against a Crewe side also in the bottom four.

Leigh had headed Morecambe into a half-time lead with his first goal since joining the club over the summer.

However, two goals in seven second-half minutes from Chris Porter and Luke Murphy meant it was the visitors celebrating come full-time at the Mazuma Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Leigh scores for Morecambe on Wednesday night

Leigh, who was named as man of the match, said afterwards: “Teams in and around us are six-point games, so to lose one hurts a lot.

“I felt that the game started off sloppy. There wasn’t a lot in it and obviously we get the goal and started to gain a little bit of control in the second half.

“Their goal (Porter’s equaliser) comes against the run of play and the rest is just history from there. We just sort of crumbled, which is disappointing.

“We have to pull our socks up, get back out there and make sure that we don’t let it happen again because it’s just not good enough.”

Wednesday night’s defeat meant the Shrimps ended the year with six points from the last 39 on offer.

They are back on home soil this weekend, when their first game of 2022 sees bottom club Doncaster Rovers visit on Sunday.

Leigh added: “We really need to get back to how we play.

“We don’t look ourselves. The main thing you’ve got to do is work hard and defend in the box, and we’re not doing that.

“I think getting back to doing that will be a starting point for us.”