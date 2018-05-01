‘Who knows what the future holds?’ - Jim Bentley ready for Morecambe’s relegation decider

Morecambe face arguably the biggest game in the club’s history this week with manager Jim Bentley admitting his own future may be in question.

Eleven years on from the Wembley play-off win that got the Shrimps into the Football League, their survival depends on the final 90 minutes of the season this Saturday.

Callum Lang battles for the ball in Morecambe's defeat to Barnet

Lying 22nd in the League Two table, they go to a Coventry City side in the play-off places, knowing a draw would be enough to relegate Barnet, even if they defeat already relegated Chesterfield.

However, they will have to improve markedly on the display which saw them beaten by Barnet at the Globe Arena on Saturday.

When it was put to him that this week is the most important of his managerial career, Bentley did not disagree.

He said: “It is; who knows what the future holds? I might not be here myself next year.

“It’s horrible to have your last game in such circumstances but I understand the frustration.

“The finger is always pointed at the manager; players win games and managers lose them.”

Positives from a Morecambe perspective were difficult to find last weekend after Alex Nicholls’ late goal gave Barnet victory.

The only thing to take from the game was that Morecambe’s fate remains in their own hands; though it has done for a few weeks and Bentley’s players have been unable to capitalise.

“We have got that cushion and we know Chesterfield are a capable side,” the manager said.

“Coventry are in the play-off mix and scored six goals against Cheltenham on Saturday so we have to do better than we did against Barnet.

“There’s no-one more determined than me to get over the line.

“There’s hard work going on behind the scenes and we have to do it for everyone connected with the club – players, staff, fans, people past and present associated with the club for years.

“We have to knuckle down and come out fighting next week.”