Morecambe boss Jim Bentley will pit his wits against Paul Scholes when the Shrimps travel to Oldham Athletic next Tuesday.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder was finally named as the Latics’ new manager on Monday.

New Oldham Athletic manager Paul Scholes Picture: Getty Images

Speaking before the Shrimps’ postponed trip to Boundary Park at the start of the month, Bentley gave his thoughts on the prospect of Scholes becoming a manager.