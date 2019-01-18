VIDEO: Morecambe camp reflects on Exeter City point last time out

Morecambe go into tomorrow’s home game with Stevenage looking to build upon last Saturday’s draw at Exeter City.

Jim Bentley’s players returned with a clean sheet and a point as they look for a first win of 2019 on Saturday.

Morecambe drew at Exeter City last weekend

Watch as Bentley reflects on their away day point last time out.