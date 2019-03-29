VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley on the League Two survival battle

Seven games remain in Morecambe’s League Two season with the Shrimps sitting 19th in the table ahead of Crawley Town’s visit tomorrow.

Although Jim Bentley’s players were well beaten at Swindon Town last weekend, none of the teams below them could capitalise with three points.

A-Jay Leitch Smith scores in Morecambe's win against Macclesfield Town

Cambridge United moved level with them thanks to a draw at Carlisle United, while second-bottom Macclesfield Town picked up a point against Stevenage.

That moved the Silkmen to within eight points of Morecambe and with a game in hand prior to the two clubs meeting a week tomorrow.

Watch as Bentley talks about the battle at the bottom of the table.