Jim Bentley has some positive news on the injury front as Morecambe prepare for tomorrow’s match against Yeovil Town.

The Shrimps’ crippling injury list has been well documented this season but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Morecambe's Aaron Wildig and Sam Lavelle

Andy Fleming, James Sinclair and Aaron Wildig are due to play for the reserves next week as they step up their recoveries.

Andrew Tutte, Sam Lavelle and Vadaine Oliver are also on the road to recovery as Bentley outlines here.