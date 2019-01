Morecambe meet Exeter City tomorrow on the back of yet more bad injury news this week.

Top scorer A-Jay Leitch-Smith could potentially miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury against Crewe Alexandra last week.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith is Morecambe's latest injury victim

It means he joins players including James Sinclair, Andy Fleming, Aaron Wildig, Barry Roche and Lamin Jagne on the sidelines.

Watch as Shrimps boss Jim Bentley gives an update on the club’s present injury situation.