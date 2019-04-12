VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley discusses meeting up with Sol Campbell again following Macclesfield Town draw

Morecambe’s draw at Macclesfield Town last weekend saw Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley lock horns with his opposition counterpart Sol Campbell – not for the first time.

As a picture from the time shows, the two got up close and personal almost a decade earlier when Campbell made his sole appearance for Notts County.

Jim Bentley and Sol Campbell did not get this close last weekend

That resulted in a 2-1 win for Morecambe on a day when Bentley opened the scoring for Morecambe against a County side featuring players including Kasper Schmeichel.

However, while Bentley acknowledged they weren’t as close last Saturday, he admits is a big fan of the job done by the former England international at the Moss Rose.