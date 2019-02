Morecambe boss Jim Bentley should be able to welcome back Liam Mandeville for the Shrimps’ game against Bury tomorrow.

The on-loan Doncaster Rovers man had picked up a knock in training which would have ruled him out of last Saturday’s game at Oldham Athletic.

Morecambe's Liam Mandeville

However, he is back in training ahead of tomorrow’s game, providing something of a boost to Bentley’s attacking options.

Watch as Bentley discusses Mandeveille’s availability and provides an update on the club’s other injured players.