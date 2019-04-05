VIDEO: Jim Bentley reflects on Morecambe’s win against Crawley Town ahead of trip to Macclesfield Town

Morecambe return to action at Macclesfield Town tomorrow with the Shrimps looking to back up last Saturday’s win against Crawley Town.

Liam Mandeville’s late header gave Jim Bentley’s players a welcome three points as they seek to move away from the bottom two.

Morecambe celebrate Liam Mandeville's goal against Crawley Town

It was a game that Bentley described as ‘horrible’ afterwards but one where the victory took them another step towards safety.

Watch as Bentley reflects on that victory, as well as praising the impact of his three substitutes last weekend.