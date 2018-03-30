Swindon 1, Morecambe 1

Morecambe were denied three points at Swindon by a controversial second half penalty.

The Shrimps were leading 1-0 at the break through Callum Lang when referee Kevin Johnson gave the home side the softest of penalties to give Phil Brown’s side a lifeline after seeing some pushing and shoving in the box.

Luke Norris sent Dan Nizic the wrong way from the spot but some solid defending once again by the Shrimps helped them survive a Swindon onslaught to pick up the point.

Morecambe took the lead two minutes from the break as the Shrimps produced a clinical counter attack.

Vadaine Oliver was quick to see Callum Lang ahead of him and his pass gave the young striker a free run on goal and he made no mistake with a cool finish to beat Stuart Moore.

Swindon almost equalised moments later. Matt Taylor swung in a left wing corner which was met by Ben Purkiss at the near post but his header was superbly tipped onto the post by substitute keeper Nizic who placed Barry Roche after just 10 minutes as the keeper was forced to hobble off the pitch.

The sides exchanged chances in the early stages with Luke Norris shooting inches wide on the turn from the edge of the box and volleying a right wing cross inches wide before Morecambe threatened themselves with Lang forcing a save with a header from Luke Conlan’s dangerous ball into the area.

Both defences were forced to make excellent blocks with Oliver denied by Purkiss and Aaron McGowan did well to foil Taylor’s attempt from the edge of the box.

After Norris’s spot kick the home side looked the more threatening with Marc Richards wasting their best chance when he failed to find the open net from six yards out after being found byTaylor’s cross.

Morecambe were forced to defend for long periods again with Steve Old blocking a goal bound Ollie Banks shot, Norris firing straight at Nizic and both Kayne Woolery and Purkiss going close in the final moments.

The Shrimps held on once again though for a deserved draw to take them a step closer to League 2 safety.

Swindon: Moore, Purkiss, Menayese, Dunne, Hussey (rep Mullin 80), Knoyle, Banks, Taylor, Anderson (rep McDermott 85), Richards(rep Woolery 80), Norris. Subs not used: Henry, Robertson, Elsnik, Gordon.

Morecambe: Roche (rep Nizic 10), Old, Winnard, Lavelle, McGowan (rep Wildig 70), Rose, Kenyon, Conlan, Wylde, Lang (rep Lang 78), Oliver. Subs not used: Brough, Campbell, Fleming, Thompson.

Ref: K Johnson.

Att: 6,368.