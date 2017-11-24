Struggling Shrimps have to take their chances

Morecambe head to Carlisle United, looking to bounce back from one of their most disappointing defeats of the season in midweek.

A four-game unbeaten run in league and cup came to a shuddering halt with a home loss against a Crewe Alexandra side who had lost their previous eight away matches.

For good measure, a miserable night was made even worse with a lowly attendance figure of 927, one which comprised 132 travelling supporters.

Perry Ng’s strike with five minutes left gave Crewe the three points but, once again, Shrimps boss Jim Bentley was left bemoaning his players’ wastefulness in front of goal.

On a night when both sides struggled to create much, Morecambe saw Garry Thompson miss a free header inside three minutes as well as two efforts against the woodwork from Kevin Ellison.

However, a league low of 14 goals from 19 League Two matches so far tells its own story.

“I feel the time to worry is when you aren’t creating chances,” Bentley said of his side’s form.

“You look at Kevin’s second shot which he couldn’t have hit any sweeter, while Thommo had the best chance for us.

“We could have been in the lead but, if you don’t put the ball in the net, then the opposition can think it’s going to be their day and that’s what happened.

“There were a couple of chances second half, particularly when I thought Steve Old’s header was going to get tapped in.”

Tomorrow’s hosts will also be seeking a return to winning ways after a six-game unbeaten league run was ended by Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Luton Town.

Aaron McGowan may be a doubt for Morecambe after limping out of the Crewe defeat inside quarter of an hour.