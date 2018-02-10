Rain wrecks Morecambe’s Chesterfield meeting

Morecambe’s scheduled home game against Chesterfield has been postponed.

The Shrimps were due to face the Spireites at the Globe Arena, only for the match to be called off on Saturday morning.

A Morecambe statement read: “Due to overnight rainfall and further rain forecast throughout the day the referee has postponed today’s SkyBet League 2 fixture versus Chesterfield.

“Further details regarding ticketing and rescheduling will be announced in due course.”

Jim Bentley’s players had been looking to build upon last week’s draw at Port Vale with two games against other sides battling to stay in the division.

Second-bottom Chesterfield were due to be the first set of opponents, followed by third-bottom Forest Green Rovers next Saturday.