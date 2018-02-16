Players return for Shrimps’ crunch clash at the Globe

Morecambe welcome Forest Green Rovers to the Globe Arena this weekend with the Shrimps looking to atone for October’s defeat at The New Lawn.

Having had last Saturday off with their game against Chesterfield postponed, the Shrimps return to action against a Rovers side who moved above them in the table to 20th with a 3-1 win over Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Victory for bottom side Barnet on Saturday means the gap has closed between them and the Shrimps to only half-a-dozen points with a third of the season to go.

With a positive result needed on Saturday, Shrimps boss Jim Bentley at least has a fully fit squad from which to pick.

The only absentee is Max Muller, whose family commitments in Germany render him unavailable.

“Everyone was fit for the Chesterfield game,” Bentley said.

“Steve Old is back fit, Luke Conlan is back and Callum Lang will be back which gives us further options.”

Whoever comes in will find themselves trying to uphold the Shrimps’ improved disciplinary record this season.

The number of red cards for Morecambe players has dropped this season compared to this time last year.

It was not just the players receiving red cards, with Bentley famously being sent to the stands against Cheltenham Town, losing his appeal against the red card and seeing the Morecambe supporters pay his £1,000 fine.

Fast forward 12 months and Bentley admits his players have tried to improve their on-pitch behaviour.

“With regards to surrounding the ref, then I think we have been good this year,” he said.

“I look at certain other reactions to things that have happened in games against us because we aren’t surrounding the referee this year.

“People say we are too nice but that can happen with regards to us. I can’t afford to get sent off again so I try and do the right things.

“I’m passionate, I want to win, but I want to stay within the rules.

“We’ve had a local ref who comes and trains with us and gives his opinion but our disciplinary record is OK.

“I see a lot of clubs surrounding the referee, which might affect the ref and makes things look worse than they are.

“It’s a difficult job for the officials but I can only concentrate on myself.

“I’d like to think I’m passionate and vocal – I want to win but I want to do it properly.”

The Shrimps’ postponed game with Chesterfield has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 10.

The game will be a 7.45pm kick-off at the Globe Arena.