Newport County AFC 1 Morecambe 1: Jim Bentley’s thoughts on an away day point

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said he was happy with his side’s point at Newport.

The Shrimps had to come back from the disappointment of conceding a goal after just 20 seconds with substitute Kevin Ellison choosing the perfect time to score his first goal of the season to seal a late point.

Bentley: “At the end of the day a 1-1 draw against one of the league’s top sides on their home patch was a good result and we have to be pleased with the point.

“We had a terrible start with them scoring so early through Padraig Amond.

“We looked lethargic then and they could have had a second soon after that with Barry Roche making a great save from a header and at that stage we just didn’t have any tempo or spark.

“But after that save I have to give the lads credit for the way they fought their way into the game and got better and better in tough conditions.

“Some of our football was excellent and we got into sone fantastic areas but the final touch or the end product just let us down again.

“We took the wrong option at times when we cut it back when it might have been better to go across goal and took a shot when it might have been better to get in a pass and that was a big disappointment for us at half-time.

“The second half was a bit bitty and we had to call upon Barry Roche a few times again but the good thing was we had options on the bench especially with Kevin Ellison there as he always seems to do well at Newport and produced the goods here again.

“We had a bit of luck when their defender slipped in the lead up to the goal but you can’t take anything away from Kev as he had loads of time and just kept his cool to beat the keeper for a really good finish to get us a really good point.”