Newport County 1-1 Morecambe: Rose penalty seals Shrimps point

A late Michael Rose penalty earned Morecambe a scrappy point at Rodney Parade.

The Shrimps’ skipper scored the vital spot-kick 13 minutes from time after Garry Thompson has been brought down by home keeper Joe Day to give Jim Bentley’s visitors a vital point.

Newport took the lead in the 14th minute with the Shrimps conceding a sloppy opener.

Robbie Willmott played a hopeful ball into the Morecambe area and as defenders failed to clear their lines Ben Tozer nipped in and poked the ball past the helpless Barry Roche from six yards out.

After a sluggish start the Shrimps began to find their feet and threaten the home goal.

Steve Old failed to get the killer touch to a bouncing ball in the box as Newport failed to clear a comer before Rose tested Day with a long-range shot that the keeper scrambled to safety.

Max Muller also forced Day into a neat save low to his left after driving in a left foot shot from the edge of the area.

Despite the Morecambe pressure it was Newport who came closest to scoring a second in the first half when former Shrimps striker Padraig Amond saw a header from Willmott’s corner cleared off the line by Kevin Ellison.

The second half produced few chances until the final stages.

Morecambe looked brighter when Thompson came off the bench and the substitute forced Day into a fine save after running through on goal following a neat one-two with Muller.

Thompson’s persistence paid off with the penalty, Rose keeping his composure and making no mistake.

From there the visitors were grateful to Roche who saved well with his feet from Amond before a stunning late save to tip away Shawn McCoulsky’s close range drive.

Newport: Day, O’Brien, Demetriou, Butler, Tozer, Sheehan (Osadebe 66), Bennett, Willmott, Amond (Hayes 85), Nouble (McCoulsky 73). Subs not used: Bittner, White, Reid, Collins.

Morecambe: Roche, Lavelle, Old, Muller, McGowan, Rose, Kenyon, Conlan, Campbell (Lang 64), Ellison, McGurk (Thompson 64). Subs not used: Nizic, Brough, Fleiming, Wildig, Lund.

Referee: Kevin Johnson.

Attendance: 2,754.