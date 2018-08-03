Morecambe sweating on Sam Lavelle’s fitness ahead of season-opener

Sam Lavelle celebrated survival at Coventry City last season but believes Morecambe are good enough to be in the top half of League Two this time around (Photo: B&O Press Photo)
Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle hopes he will be available as they kick off their League Two season at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

The defender missed the Shrimps’ final pre-season friendly against Fleetwood Town last weekend thanks to an ankle injury.

It leaves manager Jim Bentley sweating on the 21-year-old’s fitness with Steve Old the Shrimps’ only other senior centre-half.

Lavelle said: “I’ve done my ankle – it is not too bad but my main target is getting fit for Saturday so I didn’t want to make it worse last weekend and go back to square one.

“I thought I’d have a few more days’ rest to be right for next week.”

Lavelle is hoping for a  battle at the right end of the table this term after they just escaped the drop last year. He was part of the team who claimed the  final-day goalless draw at Coventry City which kept them up on goal difference and relegated Barnet.

With new owners and an overhauled squad, there is a feeling of positivity at the club.

The hope is that the off-field boost can be reflected on the pitch, with last season’s League Two winners providing an example of what can be achieved.

Lavelle said: “We are hoping to challenge at the other end of the table.

“We are underdogs in the league, we have a low budget – everyone knows that – but the gaffer does a good job with the budget and I think we are good enough to be top half.

“We were a bit unlucky to finish were we did last season but we stayed up and hopefully we can push up towards the play-offs. That’s our ambition.

“Accrington are a similar-sized club to us and we all know what they did last season, so the football they played and the way they went about it shows it can be done.”