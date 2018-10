Morecambe meet Colchester United tomorrow with striker Vadaine Oliver looking to score in his third consecutive game.

The front man followed his goal in the defeat against Tranmere Rovers with another in the Shrimps’ win at Carlisle United last Saturday.

Morecambe celebrate Vadaine Oliver's goal at Carlisle United

That was his third in 13 appearances this season and, as manager Jim Bentley discusses, the 26-year-old is finally reaping the rewards of his hard work on the training ground.