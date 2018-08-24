Morecambe seeking to establish home rule says boss Jim Bentley

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley wants to make it back-to-back wins when Oldham Athletic travel to the Globe Arena tomorrow.

Fresh from their first victory of the season in beating Northampton Town in midweek, the Shrimps welcome another side relegated from League One last season.

Barry Roche will be suspended for Morecambe's match with Oldham Athletic tomorrow following his midweek red card

The Latics dropped out of the third tier after 21 seasons, with former boss Richie Wellens subsequently replaced by Frankie Bunn.

Four games in and they are 13th in the table, seven places and two points ahead of Bentley’s players.

“Oldham, like Northampton, have been relegated and have ambitions of getting back to League One,” Bentley said.

“Tuesday’s win gives us a massive shot of confidence but we now need to make sure we back that up.

“Tuesday has gone and is in the record books. Oldham are two points ahead of us so it’s a chance for us to get ahead of them.

“Hopefully we can turn in a similar display and have something to show from it.”

If the Shrimps are to record consecutive wins then they will have to do it without skipper Barry Roche.

His dismissal for two bookings on Tuesday set up the frantic finish which saw midfielder Alex Kenyon go in goal for the last 10 minutes.

Barring injuries, it should mean a first start of the season for Roche’s back-up, former Blackpool keeper Mark Halstead.

Bentley said: “ Mark has been excellent in training and, where one door shuts, it opens up another for someone.

“Lots of people forget he’s played in the Premier League but this is a chance for him and he’s going to want to do well and make sure we have a bigger problem in the next game.”