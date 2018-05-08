Morecambe’s Alex looks forward to a good night’s sleep

Alex Kenyon revealed he has been one of the players who has suffered most as a result of Morecambe’s fight against the drop this season.

A mainstay of the Shrimps’ starting line-up this season, either as part of a three-man defence or in central midfield, Kenyon was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s goalless draw at Coventry City.

The 25-year-old did get on the pitch, coming on as an 82nd minute replacement for Aaron Wildig at the Ricoh Arena.

While the Shrimps have been hard to beat this season – as 19 draws testify – turning those into wins has been another matter altogether.

Jim Bentley’s players only managed nine victories in their other 27 matches, hence the reason why they were scrapping it out with Barnet to avoid joining Chesterfield in the National League next season.

Kenyon, who has a relegation on his CV when Stockport County dropped into the then Conference North in 2013, acknowledged going down a division is a horrible feeling.

“That time at Stockport when we got relegated was absolutely disgusting,” he said.

“It wasn’t nice at all but this draw is the complete opposite of that.

“To be honest though, I haven’t been sleeping properly the last couple of weeks with what’s been happening to us.

“It’s not just me either because I know Barry Roche has been the same.

“There have been times when I’ve woken up in the middle of the night and then you’re trying to get back to sleep but it’s difficult.”

Having taken charge of some pre-match defensive drills with Shrimps’ full-back Luke Conlan, Kenyon was an onlooker for around 90 per cent of last Saturday’s match.

That meant he was always fully aware of events at Barnet, where the home side needed to win and then hope that Morecambe lost.

He might have been up to speed with what was happening at The Hive but the Morecambe players were kept in the dark while their game remained goalless.

“When I came on, I knew Barnet were 2-0 up,” Kenyon said.

“I knew that, if I was playing, I wouldn’t want to know so we didn’t let the lads on the pitch know and we kept it to ourselves.

“As I came on, a couple of the lads asked how it was going at Barnet and – if I’m honest – I might have lied a little bit but that was to keep everyone calm.

“Then they realised I was lying but, thankfully, we managed to get ourselves over the line and get the point we needed in the end.”