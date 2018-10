Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has always preached the value of keeping clean sheets.

Last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Carlisle United would have pleased the manager on more than one front.

Morecambe keeper Barry Roche keeps the ball out at Carlisle United

Not only did his players earn three points but he also saw them shut out their hosts despite, with the exception of keeper Barry Roche, an inexperienced backline.

Watch as Bentley discusses what was only the club’s second clean sheet of the season, following on from August’s win against Northampton Town.