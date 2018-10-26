Morecambe manager is in search of extra signings

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said he was looking to add to his injury-ravaged squad this week.

Bentley confirmed that youngster Lamin Jagne had suffered a cruciate injury which would rule him out for the season and add his name to an already extensive injury list in Morecambe’s midfield.

Speaking after his side’s second consecutive 1-0 home defeat on Tuesday, coming against Mansfield Town, Bentley said: “We are looking at what we can do to add to the squad.

“There are some players out of contract who we could bring in just to give us an extra body and we will see what we can do. The injury list is horrific and I have never known anything like it in all my time here.

“It is really tough at the moment even to fill the bench. Rhys Oates came on on Tuesday but wasn’t fully fit and we had Garry Thompson there for the first time this season as well although he is obviously not ready for a start yet so we need to do something.

“We are hoping that Aaron Wildig and Alex Kenyon will be back at the weekend and a few more days should be good for Rhys Oates but we still need numbers.”

Bentley admitted he was frustrated after his side’s third successive home defeat.

He said: “It’s an amazingly tough time for us at the moment because nothing seems to be going our way.

“We are just not getting any luck at all. Their goal from a corner that never was and that’s just the way things are going for us at the moment.

“We played some really good stuff in the first half, and although we huffed and puffed in the second half, we didn’t really do enough to break them down.”