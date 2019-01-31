Morecambe make their fourth January signing

Piero Mongoia in action during his time with Cambridge United
Piero Mongoia in action during his time with Cambridge United

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has made his fourth January signing with the loan arrival of Piero Mingoia.

The 27-year-old winger has joined on loan until the end of the season, following Richie Bennett, Paul McKay and Ritchie Sutton.

He meets Bentley’s need for a wide player with a striker still on the Shrimps’ shopping list.

Bentley said: “Piero is a player who has always impressed us in the past.

“He’s a good, honest, hard-working player that can create goalscoring opportunities and hopefully chip in with a few goals as well from the wide areas.”

Mingoia is in his third spell with Stanley.

He originally joined Stanley in 2012/13 on loan from Watford, and also had loan spells at Brentford, Hayes and Yeading and Boreham Wood.

He signed permanently for John Coleman’s side in 2013 and played a big part as Stanley narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to League One by one goal in the 2015/16 season.

Mingoia moved to Cambridge United for two seasons but returned to the Wham Stadium in the summer of 2018, signing a two-year deal.