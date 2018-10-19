Morecambe forward Liam Mandeville on September’s top goal shortlist

Morecambe fans have until Monday to help Liam Mandeville win the EFL’s Goal of the Month Award for September in League Two.

The Doncaster Rovers loanee is on a three-man shortlist for his goal in the Shrimps’ 3-2 defeat against Bury at Gigg Lane on September 1.

The citation reads: “Vision becomes reality. Collecting the ball on the angle of the penalty area, Mandeville knew exactly what to do next – clip an inch-perfect driven lob into the far top corner.”

Mandeville’s rivals for the prize are Bury’s Danny Mayor for his goal against Grimsby Town a week later and Stevenage’s Ben Kennedy for his strike at Carlisle United on September 22.

Fans can vote until Monday, October 22 with the winners for the Championship, League One and League Two announced next Friday.

Votes can be registered online at www.skysports.com