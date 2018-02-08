Morecambe FC issue statement insisting they were NOT subject to winding up order

Morecambe FC have clarified reports they were subject to a winding up order this week.

The club appeared on Wednesday's listings at the High Court in relation to money owed to HMRC.

The Shrimps say however they are up to date with payments and the matter has been dealt with.

"The board of directors of Morecambe Football Club wish to assure supporters that the club has not been issued with a winding up order this week," the club said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"The club would like to stress to fans that it is up to date with all payments in relation to HMRC and no action has been taken against the club."

Jim Bentley's side are 20th in League Two and next host Chesterfield at the Globe Arena on Saturday.