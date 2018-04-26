Morecambe defender Lavelle puts pen to paper

Morecambe have started their squad building for next season with a new contract for Sam Lavelle.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The 21-year-old centre-half, who joined the Shrimps last summer, has made an instant impression at the Globe Arena.

“I’ve come a long way from where I was this time last year,” he told the club’s website.

“I feel I’ve developed more than I ever have previously and I owe a lot to the gaffer (Jim Bentley) and the club for that.

“I was made up when he offered me a new deal, especially two years.

“Hopefully over the next two years we can progress as a team and challenge at the other end of the table.”

Lavelle’s first season has seen him play almost 30 league and cup games for the Shrimps, scoring two goals in the process.

He has become a key part of the Morecambe backline and has shown the versatility required to play as part of a back three or four.

“Sam has really progressed this season and done very well,” said manager Jim Bentley.

“He’s likeable character who wants to learn and is very well respected by everyone at the club.

“He’s turning into a real fans’ favourite and given time and support he’ll hopefully continue to improve and fulfil his potential.

“I think we have managed him really well over the past nine months and I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons.

“He’s not the finished article but with continued hard work Sam could become a top centre-half in the next couple of seasons.”