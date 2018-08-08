Morecambe complete signing of former Crewe, Yeovil, Port Vale and Shrewsbury striker AJ Leitch-Smith

Morecambe have completed the signing of free agent front man AJ Leitch-Smith.

The 28-year-old former Crewe, Yeovil Town and Port Vale front man, who has played more than 150 Football League games, has joined on a one-year deal after his release by Shrewsbury.

“I’ve been talking with the gaffer for a little while and I’m glad to finally get it sorted and looking forward now to getting on with the season,” said Leitch-Smith, who had a spell on loan at Dundee last season.

“I played with Vadaine Oliver at Crewe and I know Mark Halstead from Shrewsbury so I know a few faces and I’ve heard nothing but good words about the club.

“Hopefully I can come in and get a few goals for the team and help us climb the table.”

The striker is a player Shrimps boss Jim Bentley has tracked for some time.

“AJ iss a player that I’ve always been impressed with,” he said.

“I’ve tried to sign him a couple of years ago and I’m sure he’ll do well for us.

“Our main priority at the moment is signing a centre back but with Adam Cambpell going out on loan it frees up a slot in the squad for a forward to come in.

“AJ is very experienced, he’s played at different levels and is a good all-round footballer.

“We see similarities between him and (former striker) Shaun Miller. He’s technically very good, works hard and I’m sure he’ll score goals for us.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing him on the pitch.’’