Morecambe bring in Leeds United striker on loan

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has added to his striking options with the deadline day signing of Sam Dalby.

The 19-year-old forward has joined on loan from Leeds United for the rest of the season and becomes the Shrimps’ fifth signing of the month.

He was a youngster at Leyton Orient, making his debut for them at the age of 16 before moving to Elland Road in January 2018.

Having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Leeds, Dalby has been a regular in their U23 set-up.

Bentley said: “Sam is a highly-rated young forward who has a lot of attributes.

“He has been on the bench for Leeds this season and already tasted League Two and National League football.

“He is tall and strong, and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Dalby’s arrival seemingly ends a frantic day for Bentley, whose search for a striker intensified following news of an injury to Vadaine Oliver, who was the latest addition to the Shrimps’ injury list.