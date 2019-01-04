Morecambe bring in Cardiff City youngster on loan

Morecambe have added to their squad with the loan signing of Cardiff City youngster Paul McKay.

The 22-year-old has joined until the end of the season and could be in the squad for their clash with tomorrow’s game with Crewe Alexandra subject to international clearance.

He can play in a number of different positions with injuries continuing to affect the Morecambe squad.

Boss Jim Bentley said: “Paul is currently playing for Cardiff Under 23s but has played for Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers and been in their first-team squads.

“I have watched him and spoken to a lot of people about him too.

“Cardiff manager Neil Warnock rates him highly and I know people who have coached him and also recommend him.

“He grew up playing with Liam Mandeville at Doncaster so knows him well and he looks set to be a good addition to the squad.

“He is a utility player who can cover positions in midfield and defence and that suits us at the moment with the position we find ourselves in with injuries.

“We’re glad to have him here and I’m looking forward to working with him.”