Morecambe boss wants whole town to get behind team in crunch Barnet clash

Jim Bentley has called on everyone concerned with Morecambe to get behind the team going into tomorrow’s final home match of the season against Barnet.

The Shrimps go into the game 21st in the League Two table, ahead of Grimsby Town on goal difference and five points clear of their visitors, who are second from bottom. The scenario is simple for both teams; the Shrimps need a point to avoid relegation, while Barnet must win to take their survival battle to the final day.

Should the latter scenario happen then Morecambe would face a final-day trip to a Coventry City side currently in the final play-off place.

“It’s massive for the football club and the community,” Bentley said. We have got to draw one of the next two but, obviously, we want to win both.

“Who knows what’s around the corner with the way the sport is? Until it’s mathematically safe you never know.

“We don’t want to play for a draw – it’s a huge game but we’ve put a bit of pressure on Grimsby.

“What we can do is look forward to the challenge that lies ahead and hope the town and crowd come out and get behind us.”

They could have ensured safety on Tuesday with victory against Cambridge United but a goalless draw was their 11th stalemate in 19 games this year with only three wins in the other eight.

That is the main reason the Shrimps are in this position and with an increasingly edgy home support.

“We’ve gone on about having the lowest average attendance,” Bentley said.

“It’s not a big club in that respect but I thought the fans were great on Tuesday.

“There weren’t many here but those who came were excellent and it’s important we do it for them.”