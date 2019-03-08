Morecambe boss Jim Bentley wants home comforts

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says his side need to show more character as they prepare for two “massive” home games in four days.

The Shrimps host promotion-seeking Forest Green and Milton Keynes Dons looking for points after two disappointing defeats against Lincoln and Yeovil.

Bentley’s side conceded yet another costly late goal last weekend in a 3-2 reverse against close rivals Yeovil at the bottom of the League Two table.

Forest Green are next up at the Globe Arena tomorrow.

He said: “Saturday was an opportunity for us to put more distance between us and the teams below us and we didn’t take it.

“I was angry and frustrated in equal measure after the game and once again I am left looking for a reaction. These are big home games and we need some good performances and we need the fans to get right behind us.

“Forest Green and MK Dons are two of the best backed teams and most ambitious clubs in this league and we need everyone to be up for the fight again. If they watched us they will know that we have strengths.

“They will know we are capable of scoring goals but we have to make sure we are stronger than we were at Yeovil.

“We looked like we were a bit weak and that doesn’t reflect well on us.

“We need more leadership like we had at Port Vale and Oldham where we ground out great wins.

“It is about being a strong unit together and being all over each other and demanding of each other.

“I know that we have some good players in that dressing room that on their day remain a match for anyone.

“Now it is important that we start playing to our full potential as we approach a really important stage of the season.”