Morecambe boss is encouraged new boy’s first appearance

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley praised striker Richie Bennett for his contribution in their loss to Stevenage at the weekend.

The Carlisle United front man joined the Shrimps last Thursday on a loan deal until the end of the season.

His arrival late in the week would seem the reason why he was named on the bench last Saturday before entering the pitch as a replacement for Liam Mandeville early in the second half.

He could have crowned his first appearance with a goal four minutes after coming on, only to blaze over when one-on-one with the keeper.

However, he put that miss to one side and it was from his lay-off that Kevin Ellison brought the Shrimps on level terms with his sixth goal of the season after Ben Kennedy’s first-half penalty had given Stevenage a deserved lead at the break.

“There wasn’t much early in the second half,” Bentley said.

“Richie Bennett came on and did very well; suddenly we clicked.

“It’s not always about playing nice football; it’s competing, battling, winning first balls and second balls, tracking runners.

“All that we never did in the first half, we started doing.”

If Bentley was enamoured with Morecambe’s second-half showing on Saturday, then he was less than impressed with the nature of Stevenage’s winner.

Yet again, the Shrimps conceded late on in a game with substitute Luke Wilkinson netting a free header in the fifth of eight added minutes.

Bentley said: “We got back on level terms and it looks like there’s only going to be one winner but, it’s the story of our season, we switched off again.

“When you’ve dragged youself back to 1-1, you don’t lose the game.

“I’ll have to see it again but, when you see who is on the pitch and all the height you need, we couldn’t see it out.

“I can’t keep saying it because I’m at my wits end with it.”