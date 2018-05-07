Morecambe boss Bentley lets eight players leave

Morecambe have started work on their squad for next season by releasing eight players.

Forty-eight hours on from preserving Football League status with a draw at Coventry City, Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley has published the list of players to depart the Globe Arena.

The men in question are Michael Rose, Dean Winnard, Rhys Turner, Steven Yawson, Reece Deakin, Patrick Brough, Adam McGurk and Luke Jordan.

Loan players Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic), Gregg Wylde (Plymouth Argyle), Mitchell Lund (Doncaster Rovers) and Max Muller (Wycombe Wanderers) will all return to their parent clubs.

Bentley said: “I’m very grateful for the players who are sadly leaving us for their efforts and I’m sure everyone at Morecambe FC will join me in wishing them the very best of luck for the future.

“I would like to pass on my particular thanks to Michael Rose and Dean Winnard who have been our captain and vice-captain for their efforts over the past couple of years.

“Releasing players is always one of the hardest parts of the job and is incredibly difficult to do.

“Ongoing talks will continue with other squad members and more may depart or agree to re-sign for the club during the coming days.”

Bentley added: “I would also like to thank the managers of Wigan, Doncaster, Wycombe and Plymouth for loaning us their players during this season.

“They have all helped us out this year with players and we are really grateful for their support.”