Morecambe announce season ticket price freeze

Morecambe have announced a freeze on season ticket prices at the Globe Arena for the fifth consecutive year.

The Shrimps published the details on Friday afternoon with supporters able to take advantage of an ‘early bird’ discount which runs from April 23-May 31.

After that, prices revert to ‘general sale’ while the club is also offering a two-year season ticket option during the ‘early bird’ period.

A statement on the club website said: “Our objective is to ensure all season ticket holders receive value for money and to make league football affordable for families.

“We recognise that young adults who have just embarked upon the world of work or are studying at college might find it difficult to attend all the matches they would like so the popular Young Adult 18-22 age category will still be available.”

The discounted prices range from £219 to £419 for adults, £185-£419 for concessions, £120-£419 for young adults and £50-£419 for juniors.

Once the season tickets go on general sale, the prices will be £269-£519 for adults, £229-£519 for concessions, £150-£519 for young adults and £65-£519 for children.

Adults and concessions can also add one Under-11 for free in the standing or family areas.

Further information is available from the club shop on 01524 411797 (option 3), visiting the club website at www.morecambefc.com or by emailing shop@morecambefc.com

Bookings can be made by visiting the club shop in person or by calling the shop on the number and option listed above.