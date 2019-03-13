Morecambe announce attendance record bid for Cheltenham Town’s visit

Morecambe are hoping to have something to celebrate when they welcome Cheltenham Town next month.

The Shrimps have announced details of a bid to break the Globe Arena’s attendance record for a league match.

That stands at 4,165 and the club hopes to beat it when the Robins visit on Easter Monday, April 22.

To that end, they are offering a deal on tickets bought in advance of the match.

An adult ticket will cost £5 while it will be £3 for concessions, £1 for 11 to 18-year-olds and free for under 11s.

However, any tickets bought on the day of the match will be at full price.

Tickets details are available online at www.morecambefc.com/tickets