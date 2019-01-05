Morecambe 2 Crewe Alexandra 2: Stoppage-time penalty pegs back the Shrimps

Chris Porter’s injury-time penalty meant the spoils were shared at the Globe Arena just as Morecambe seemed set for a welcome three points.

Goals from Andrew Tutte and Kevin Ellison had seen the Shrimps overhaul James Jones’ first-half opener for the visitors and lead going into the last of four added minutes.

However, Perry Ng sent in a cross and Zak Mills pushed Porter to the floor, the striker dusting himself down and lashing home the subsequent spot-kick.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley had made three changes from the side beaten by Carlisle United on New Year’s Day.

Tutte, Liam Mandeville and A-Jay Leitch-Smith were recalled with Rhys Oates and Carlos Mendes Gomes on the bench, while injury accounted for Vadaine Oliver.

Oliver’s absence and Jason Oswell’s move to Wrexham meant Leitch-Smith led the line, albeit for only 26 minutes until a hamstring injury saw him limp off.

The Shrimps had started brightly with George Ray’s desperate defending thwarting Leitch-Smith, while Mandeville shot narrowly over from 18 yards.

Crewe rallied with Charlie Kirk wasting an excellent chance and Ryan Wintle firing off target before they took the lead in the aftermath of Leitch-Smith’s departure.

Morecambe failed to clear when they had the chance and Jones fired past Mark Halstead with the aid of a sizeable deflection.

Ray came to Crewe’s rescue again with a goalline clearance to deny Ellison, though Halstead kept Morecambe’s deficit at one goal with a low save before Jones prodded another shot over the bar.

Oates, who had replaced Leitch-Smith, saw a shot saved by Ben Garratt early in the second half before Tutte equalised on 63 minutes.

Ellison was fouled just outside the area but referee Carl Boyeson let Oates go through, only to miss the one-on-one chance that resulted.

He then brought back play, much to Crewe’s fury, and Tutte increased their feelings of injustice by curling the free-kick past Garratt.

The keeper held efforts from Oates and Jordan Cranston before Morecambe took the lead on 84 minutes.

Steve Old headed Alex Kenyon’s looping cross into Ellison’s path and he sent a dipping volley over Garratt.

Cranston was within inches of making it 3-1, only for his free-kick to strike the woodwork before Porter’s decisive intervention ensured honours were even.

Morecambe: Halstead, Mills, Lavelle, Old, Conlan, Tutte (McKay 78), Kenyon, Cranston, Mandeville (Mendes Gomes 78), Ellison, Leitch-Smith (Oates 26). Subs not used: Szczepaniak, Campbell, Yarney, Hedley.

Crewe Alexandra: Garratt, Ng, Ray, Hunt, Pickering, Jones, Wintle (Miller 89), Green, Kirk (Ainley 66), Bowery (Dale 89), Porter. Subs not used: Richards, Nicholls, Lowery, Whelan.

Referee: Carl Boyeson.

Attendance: 1,662.