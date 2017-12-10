Morecambe 2, Coventry 0

Morecambe’s last home game before Christmas saw them give their fans an early present with three more points.

Goals in each half from Vadaine Oliver and Callum Lang secured the points for Jim Bentley’s players, whose first-half performance alone was worthy of victory.

Both sides also struck the woodwork but, although Coventry came into the game more after the break, a resolute Shrimps side held firm.

The home camp hadn’t had the ideal build-up with Bentley forced into the latest of changes after Alex Kenyon suffered a pre-match back spasm.

That meant a quick call-up for Garry Thompson, who had been one of four players left out after the defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

Despite the inconvenience, Morecambe began brightly and could have led twice inside the opening 10 minutes.

Seven minutes had gone when Oliver headed down a cross for Thompson, who was beaten to the ball by City keeper Lee Burge.

It fell kindly for Oliver but his effort was headed off the line by Rod McDonald.

Moments later and Burge turned behind Thompson’s header before Adam McGurk hit the upright from distance.

In contrast, Coventry’s attacking threat was much more limited, though Shrimps keeper Barry Roche kept out efforts from Ben Stevenson and Duckens Nazon.

Oliver should have scored just after the half-hour but, having been sent through, his shot struck Burge.

He wasn’t to make the same mistake nine minutes before the break, finishing well from Michael Rose’s free-kick.

Roche held second-half shots from Jordan Willis and Marc McNulty before a Bentley substitution paid instant dividends midway through.

Seconds after coming on along with Adam Campbell, Lang controlled a pass before iring past Burge.

Lang also saw a shot blocked, while McNulty came closest for City with a shot that hit Roche’s post.

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Muller, Old, Brough, Fleming, Rose, Thompson, Osborne (Campbell 67), McGurk (Lang 67, Conlan 89), Oliver. Subs not used: Nizic,Lund, Hedley.

Coventry City: Burge, Grimmer, Willis, McDonald, Haynes, Stevenson, Doyle, Nazon (Vincenti 46), McNulty, Shipley (Kelly-Evans 46), Biamou (Beavon 77). Subs not used: O’Brien, Stokes, Davies, Bayliss.

Referee: Robert Lewis.

Attendance: 1,773.