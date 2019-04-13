Morecambe 1 Grimsby Town 1: Jim Bentley’s blast for some Shrimps fans

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley hit out at a minority of the club’s supporters following Saturday’s stalemate with Grimsby Town.

The Shrimps drew 1-1 at the Globe Arena, a result which moved them 10 points clear of the League Two relegation places with four games remaining.

They had looked set for three points from a scrappy, disjointed match when Aaron Collins came off the bench to score from the spot with 10 minutes left.

However, Charles Vernam’s close-range strike eight minutes later meant the spoils were eventually shared at full-time.

The refere’s whistle had brought a furious reaction from Bentley who was quick to leave the pitch.

However, as it transpired, that response was not connected to Morecambe’s performance on the day or losing the lead late on.

“I’m disappointed at some of the shouts I received from around me,” Bentley said afterwards.

“I try my absolute all for the club, I’ve done it from day one and I don’t think we get the respect we deserve.

“It’s one of those, it’s hard to speak when you have a feeling like this; 99 per cent of our fans have been superb to me but I’m absolutely up to the top of certain people.

“I know it’s the job but when you’ve been in it that long you look at the likes of Notts County and where they are – big clubs and what we’ve achieved against the odds, favourites to go down every year, battling against all the odds, everything stacked against you – some people just rock up and say what they want.

“I should be positive and singing from the rooftops at what we’ve done but it gets to you sometimes that you get some clowns and some of the things they say.

“There’s some great football at times so you get the shout of ‘get it forward’ and when you get it forward it’s ‘get it on the deck’.

“When they dribble, they should shoot, and when they shoot, they should pass.

“I must have about 30 managers sat behind me; all qualified, all experienced, all know better than me.

“I don’t do (internet) fans forums and people know I’m not on Twitter or things like that but I just feel not respected and underappreciated.

“I’ve been shown a few things over the last couple of weeks; ‘a win against Crawley – superb, great, what an unbelievable achievement, fantastic by all concerned, we can look forward to another league season next year; hopefully with a different manager’, that type of thing.

“I’ve got family who look at things; one of the family members showed me it and I didn’t know he goes on certain things.

“I’m fighting a losing battle with some people, they either like you or they don’t; I must have done something to them along the way.”