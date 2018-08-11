Morecambe 0 Exeter City 2: Match reaction

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley and his Exeter City counterpart, Matt Taylor, faced the press after Saturday’s game at the Globe Arena; this is what they said.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley: “We were miles better than we were last Saturday.

“I’m obviously disappointed that we lost the game but there were plenty of positives and I don’t think we deserved to lose.

“Somewhere along the line, something has got to change with regards to getting the ball in the back of the net; we’ve had opportunities to go 1-0 up and we should score.

“At the other end, Jordan Cranston lets the lad (Lee Holmes) in and it costs us.

“I think our passing can be better; at times we were forcing it a bit which can happen when your confidence takes a hit.

“We started well in the second half but I’ve looked at the second goal, and though there are littile bits of nitpicking – like stopping the cross and picking up runners – it’s a fantastic cross and a good header from a top-class player (Jayden Stockley) at this level.

“On another day we at least draw the game but we got the response we wanted and there were a few fans at the end who said we were unlucky.

“You’ll always get the doom and gloom merchants but it’s a results business and we have to get results; when I do look back over it, I think it will back up our initial judgement.

“It’s down to us to keep working hard but, defensively and as a whole, we were miles better than we were last week.”

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor: “It’s a pleasing three points but I don’t think we were great today.

“We weren’t at our best and I feel we’ve got a lot more in our locker than we showed and I was slightly disappointed at times.

“You come to Morecambe and you always know it’s going to be difficult; they asked constant questions time and again.

“In the first half we didn’t cover the ground in terms of the pitch and we rode our luck at times.

“There was one bit of quality in the second half that brought the goal (Exeter’s second) and 2-0 makes it look more comfortable than it was.

“Away from home in League Two, it’s going to be difficult but, in the second half, when Jordan Tillson and Jake Taylor got on the ball, it made everyone more comfortable.

“In the first half we weren’t quite quick enough to the ball; we had trained well enough to play better than that but we were effective.

“Nicky Law has hurt his groin; hopefully, it’s not too serious but he didn’t have a sprint in him – but some of the boys looked like they didn’t have a sprint in them for the first 45 minutes.

“To come away with a 2-0 win is pleasing but I want more from my players.”