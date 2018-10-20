Morecambe 0 Colchester United 1: Match reaction

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley and his Colchester United counterpart, John McGreal, both spoke to the press after today’s game at the Globe Arena; this is what they had to say....

Jim Bentley: “Again, it’s a little bit like most games this season for us.

“Coming into the game, injuries were killing us but the 11 that went out applied themselves well.

“We had worked them on playing with a back four but it was a back three and they had most of the possession without testing Barry Roche much – but we didn’t test their keeper either.

“Some of our play at times was OK but it was the Achilles heel for us with the goal on 44 minutes; we’ve done it too many times this season with switching off.

“We’ve got to dig in and make sure we keep the game tight; we changed it slightly second half with Vadaine (Oliver) going to the right, Kevin Ellison to the left, A-Jay Leitch-Smith down the middle and Liam Mandeville off him.

“You’re going to come up against good sides but but I thought we gave them a right good game.

“All I ask of the lads is that they are working hard, they are showing togetherness, playing good football and creating chances.

“Today was similar to the games here against Exeter, Oldham, the first half against Swindon, Macclesfield and Tranmere; we were excellent then and we were excellent again.

“It’s a sign of the times that I can’t recall getting to this stage of the season and the fans are applauding them off.”

John McGreal: “I thought we excellent first half, I thought we were much the better team and we passed the ball through the lines.

“Second half, it was a totally different game as they really gambled and full credit to Jim and Ken (McKenna, Morecambe assistant boss) for doing that.

“They were a different animal and, to be fair, you could see why they had won three out of the last five.

“It was backs to the wall and we were hanging on at certain times; not just once or twice but on a handful of occasions.

“Our back three, the keeper and the people in front of them put their bodies on the line; Rene (Gilmartin, keeper) hasn’t had a shot to save but there were bodies in front of him.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for their performance in the second half while I thought we were excellent in the first half.

“We’ve knocked off a first away win up north and I don’t think we’ve won here before, we have a clean sheet, we looked a threat and we looked as though we can score.

“We’ve conceded six goals on our travels before so we had to do something different we’ve done it.

“I must also credit the fans because I thought they were excellent and made a hell of a noise.”