Mansfield Town 2-1 Morecambe: Late Danny Rose winner sinks Shrimps

Morecambe's frustrating season continued when they somehow managed to lose a game they were in charge of for long periods.

Jim Bentley’s side dominated the game against the big-spending pre-season promotion favourites for long periods but were undone by a shock winner for Danny Rose two minutes from time.

Adam McGurk looks for an opening. Picture: B&O PRESS PHOTO

It was the latest in a series of cruel blows for the Shrimps this season as they missed a string of chances, hit the woodwork and had two late efforts superbly blocked before they were undone by Rose’s late goal.

The Shrimps made five changes to the side that lost at Barnet but they started well with Luke Conlan and Sam Lavelle both going close.

Conlan was neatly played in by Vadaine Oliver on six minutes but saw his effort saved by the legs of the on-rushing Conrad Logan.

Lavelle then failed to put the finishing touch to the resulting corner when he stabbed an effort goalwards but failed to produce the power to beat Logan.

To add to the Shrimps’ frustrations the home side scored straight after.

A long clearance was flicked on and Kane Hemmings got the better of Lavelle on the edge of the box and turned the young central defender before firing past Barry Roche from 12 yards out

Morecambe continued to enjoy a greater share of possession but it was the home side who went close to adding a second with C J Hamilton volleying an effort into the side netting from Hayden White’s deep cross before the same player made a mess of a golden opportunity when he miscued his shot wide after being well found by Hemmings.

The Shrimps started the second half on the front foot and levelled through Callum Lang who drilled a low shot past Logan from a tight angle for his second goal for the Shrimps.

The on-loan Wigan man worked a good opening for himself after linking up with Aaron McGowan before producing a great finish.

Morecambe then went on to control the game with Michael Rose going close from long range on two occasions, substitute Kevin Ellison seeing two shots superbly blocked by Hayden White and Zander Diamond and Adam Campbell hitting the post from 25 yards with a superb effort that beat Logan.

The Shrimps’ display was undone though by some shocking late defending when Alex MacDonald was given the freedom of the right-hand side to fire in a cross for the unmarked Rose to head past Roche from close range.

Even then Morecambe could have pinched a dramatic late leveller as they piled bodies forward.

Lavelle saw an effort cleared off the line and Roche was denied a second league goal by a stunning Logan save as the Shrimps did all they could to get something from the game.

It wasn’t to be though on another hugely frustrating day for Bentley's side who sit 21st in the League Two table and just points clear of the bottom two.

Mansfield: Logan, White, Bennett, Diamond, Benning, McDonald, Digby (Atkinson 71), Butcher (Mellis 54), Hamilton, Hemmings (Anderson 54) , Rose. Subs not used: Olejnik, Pearce, Angol, Spencer.

Morecambe: Roche, Old, Lavelle, Muller, McGowan, Conlan, Rose, Kenyon, Campbell (Thompson 81), Oliver (Ellison 72), Lang (McGurk 72). Subs not used: Nizic, Fleming, Lund, Osborne.

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 3,058