Jim Bentley praises injury-hit side after Morecambe pick up point at Port Vale

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said he was proud of his injury-hit’s side performance as they picked up a point at Port Vale on Saturday.

Bentley had to make six changes to his side with injuries to key players but he was delighted with the response of those who came into the starting line up and was glowing about the performance of new signing Gregg Wylde in the 0-0 draw.

“I was really pleased with the lads because we had to make six changes for the game but the lads that came in were great and there were some really promising signs from Gregg Wylde on his debut,” he said.

“He went really close on a couple of occasions in the first half and if he continues like that he will prove to be an excellent addition to the squad.

“It was a good point but it could have been more and that is the only disappointment.

“We were the better side in the first half and they probably shaded it in the second and although I think a draw was probably a fair result I think we had the better chances.

“They were better in the second half and looked the more threatening but we defended really well and limited them to very little.

“Garry Thompson missed a golden chance in the first half and Kevin Ellison almost pinched it right at the death but it wasn’t to be and we move on.”