Jim Bentley: Morecambe ‘lacked composure’ in Barnet defeat

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said his side lacked composure in their 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Barnet on Saturday.

Alex Nicholls’ goal 11 minutes from time saw the Bees cut the gap between the two sides to just two points heading into the final day of the season.

The Shrimps need a point at Coventry but defeat opens the door for Martin Allen’s men who host already relegated Chesterfield.

“I’m frustrated; when we needed to come up trumps we never did so,” said Bentley.

“I think it was a poor performance and I don’t think many players came out with any credit.

“It was always going to be a tight game and I think we lacked a bit of composure; at times we lacked an end product but that’s what we have lacked in the final third – that bit of quality, working the keeper and scoring goals.

“What that does is put pressure on the backline and they threw caution to the wind.

“We couldn’t get the balls right on the counter-attack and we looked nervous but I can’t use that as an excuse because Barnet are in a worse position.

“There was a nervous edge to both sides and the only bit of composure came with the goal which was a fantastic strike.

“It’s hard for me to come out here and try to be focused in what I’ve got to say but it’s still in our hands at the end of the day – but we have given ourselves a big task and you think about the points we have thrown away.”