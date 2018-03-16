Home games could be key for Shrimps

Morecambe welcome Exeter City to the Globe Arena tomorrow for the first of three home games in a week as they try to preserve their League Two status.

The Shrimps are back at home, seven days on from their 1-1 draw at Crawley Town, which manager Jim Bentley admitted left him feeling ‘sick’ after they conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser.

Callum Lang had looked to have given Morecambe three points when he scored in the first minute of added time, only for Karlan Ahearne-Grant to level two minutes later.

It means the Shrimps, who lie 22nd in League Two, are six points clear of the relegation places ahead of home games against Exeter, Colchester United and Lincoln City.

Bentley said: “All the action happened in the last two or three minutes and their goal was a killer blow and I felt absolutely sick at the end.

“I have never seen a bench go from one emotion to another so quickly with regards to scoring and then conceding at the other end within a minute. Callum Lang’s finish was superb and for such a young lad to draw the keeper like he did and produce such a cool finish was brilliant.

“But at the time we needed to kill off a game we switched off, not for the first time this season, and they took advantage. We were too wide open and let a runner go and we have to show the lads how they switched off at a critical time like we did against Crewe, Mansfield twice and Stevenage.

“If you look at all those games the amount of points we have sacrificed is criminal and it is down to the players to sort it out. The extra two points would have put us eight points clear of the bottom two with 10 games to go and given us some breathing space.”