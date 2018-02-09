Home comforts can give Shrimps big lift

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley is urging fans to get behind his side as they face two massive games at the Globe Arena.

The next two matches come against sides battling with Morecambe at the bottom end of the League Two.

Chesterfield are the opponents tomorrow with Forest Green visiting seven days later with both desperate for points to climb the table.

Bentley said: “They are massive games for us, the proverbial six-pointers in many ways.

“We need the fans to get right behind us because we have to do all we can to make home advantage count.

“Although these two games won’t define our season they are bound to play a big part in it.”

Chesterfield brought in a host of new players in January, including former Shrimps’ loanee Alex Whitmore.

The Shrimps, on the other hand, were only able to add Plymouth’s Gregg Wylde to their squad, who made an impressive debut in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Port Vale.

Bentley said: “Everyone knows our finances and although we could have brought in some untried players we had to spend what we had wisely and Gregg is proven at this level.”

lThe Shrimps are offering fans a £10 discount if tickets for both games are bought together online. The offer applies to all home areas of the ground and will end at noon on Saturday.

Visit www.morecambefc.com/tickets for details.

lMorecambe also clarified reports they were subject to a winding-up order this week.

The club appeared on Wednesday’s listings at the High Court in relation to money owed to HMRC.

The Shrimps say, however, they are up to date with payments and the matter has been dealt with.