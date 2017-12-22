Critical Christmas for Shrimps says Jim

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says his players need to raise their game as they go into the busy Christmas period on the back of a disappointing defeat at Barnet on Saturday.

The Shrimps face a run of four games in 10 days searching for some consistency to give their season the kick start it badly needs.

Morecambe slumped to 20th in the table and just two points off the bottom of League Two after the defeat at The Hive and Bentley has warned that the next two weeks are vital.

“We warned the players about being complacent on Saturday and they said all the right things,” said the Shrimps boss, who takes his side to Mansfield on Saturday.

“But we were miles off it in the first half and they were every bit as bad as they were good the week before against Coventry.

“We set the standard at the Coventry game and I was left feeling so frustrated.

“It’s no good in this league turning up on the big occasions, you have to be on it every game and we haven’t done that.

“We have beaten teams like Wycombe and Coventry and played well but lost to teams like Crewe, Forest Green and now Barnet and we have to stop doing that. I have said repeatedly that we have deserved more from our performances but I can’t keep saying that.

“We need points on the board now and these next four games could have a massive say in how our season pans out. We play Mansfield, Notts County, Yeovil and Accrington all in quick succession and we need to be on top of our game for all four games.

“We have to see it as a chance to get some points to take us away from the wrong end of the table. They are all tough games but the players need to show what they are about now be consistent.

“It is no good playing well for 20 minutes here and 15 minutes there, we need to get it together for longer periods of time.”